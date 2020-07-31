Vaccine
A researcher works on the development of a vaccine against the new coronavirus COVID-19. Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: AFP
Also in this package

Washington: The Pentagon on Thursday announced a $342 million (Dh1.2 billion) contract has been awarded to British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline to deliver "mass quantities of COVID-19 vaccines" to US troops.

It said GSK was the only company to make a bid for the contract, which will consist of supporting "military locations and personnel throughout the continental US and outside the continental US."

ALSO SEE

The work will be carried out in North Carolina "with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2021," the Pentagon said.

The US Army will supervise execution of the project.