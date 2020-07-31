Washington: The Pentagon on Thursday announced a $342 million (Dh1.2 billion) contract has been awarded to British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline to deliver "mass quantities of COVID-19 vaccines" to US troops.
It said GSK was the only company to make a bid for the contract, which will consist of supporting "military locations and personnel throughout the continental US and outside the continental US."
The work will be carried out in North Carolina "with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2021," the Pentagon said.
The US Army will supervise execution of the project.