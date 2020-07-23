1 of 10
China launched a rover to Mars on Thursday, a journey coinciding with a similar US mission as the powers take their rivalry into deep space.
Image Credit: AFP
The Long March 5 Y-4 rocket, carrying an unmanned Mars probe of the Tianwen-1 mission, is seen before the launch at Wenchang Space Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan Province, China
Image Credit: Reuters
The Chinese mission is named Tianwen-1 ("Questions to Heaven") in a nod to a classical poem that has verses about the cosmos. It launched on a Long March 5 - China's biggest space rocket - from the southern island of Hainan.
Image Credit: AFP
Chinese authorities have yet to confirm the success of the launch. Tianwen-1 is expected to arrive in February 2021 after a seven-month, 55-million-kilometre (34-million-mile) voyage.
Image Credit: AP
The mission includes a Mars orbiter, a lander and a rover that will study the planet's soil.
Image Credit: Reuters
A Long March-5 rocket, carrying an orbiter, lander and rover as part of the Tianwen-1 mission to Mars, lifts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre in southern China's Hainan Province.
Image Credit: AFP
Image Credit: AFP
Image Credit: Reuters
Image Credit: Reuters
The Long March 5 Y-4 rocket, carrying an unmanned Mars probe of the Tianwen-1 mission, takes off from Wenchang Space Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan Province, China.
Image Credit: Reuters