St. Michaels University School (SMUS) in Victoria, BC, Canada, is a top boarding school choice for families in the UAE who want their children in grades 9–12 to learn and grow in an international environment. SMUS focuses on STEAM subjects — science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics — which help students develop skills they will use in their future studies and careers. With small class sizes and lots of support, SMUS students explore topics that encourage problem-solving, creativity, and teamwork. SMUS also offers one of Canada’s largest Advanced Placement (AP) programmes, giving students a head start on university-level learning.