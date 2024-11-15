St. Michaels University School (SMUS) in Victoria, BC, Canada, is a top boarding school choice for families in the UAE who want their children in grades 9–12 to learn and grow in an international environment. SMUS focuses on STEAM subjects — science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics — which help students develop skills they will use in their future studies and careers. With small class sizes and lots of support, SMUS students explore topics that encourage problem-solving, creativity, and teamwork. SMUS also offers one of Canada’s largest Advanced Placement (AP) programmes, giving students a head start on university-level learning.
Located on beautiful Vancouver Island, SMUS combines a safe, urban campus with access to nearby city amenities. Students enjoy modern classrooms, science labs, art studios, and sports facilities, and can explore the surrounding city of Victoria in their free time. Students from over 25 countries attend SMUS, creating a diverse community where friendships and connections are built for life.
Boarding students receive excellent support from staff and teachers who help them succeed academically and personally. With activities in arts, sports, and outdoor adventure, SMUS encourages students to develop independence and leadership in a caring, inspiring environment.
