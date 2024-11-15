Millfield is a leading co-educational boarding and day school, for ages 13-18, located in 240 acres of Somerset countryside. Millfield Prep School, for ages 2-13, offers full boarding from age 7.

Millfield has been named Co-Educational Independent School of the Year, recognised for a determinedly inclusive approach in every area of education. The school offers a range of subjects, sports, creative arts and activities, supported by outstanding facilities including an Olympic-sized swimming pool, equestrian centre, golf and cricket centres, 350-seat concert hall, theatre, art gallery and science centre.

Millfield aims to ensure every child discovers their brilliance. Students and staff live by the values: Be Kind, Be Authentic, Be Disruptors, Be Curious and Be Brilliant. Millfield is home to 995 boarders from 75 different countries and Millfield Prep cares for 135 boarders, who share all aspects of school life.

Anderson Education’s UK Boarding Schools Exhibition at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Dubai on Saturday 16 November 2024.

Contact admissions@millfieldschool.com to arrange an appointment.

Millfield are also hosting a series of webinars called Millfield Live! between November 26-28, 2024. The webinars will include an insight into the school’s boarding offering, meeting staff and students and you’ll have the opportunity to ask questions live.