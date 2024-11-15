Technology has revolutionised the success of surgical outcomes. The increasing role of robotics and AI in surgery is in full evidence. Even the most complex operations once considered daunting now yield remarkably successful results thanks to robotics through enhanced surgical dexterity, precision, and minimal invasiveness.

The technological advances in internal anatomical imaging, AI-guided surgical site mapping for pinpoint interventions and enhanced intraoperative abilities are helping us march into new frontiers of achievements.

American Hospital Dubai is proud to be the first medical facility in the UAE to fully explore the advantages of robotics, earning us a leading place in Dubai's robotic surgery era. Our Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery (COERS) is the region’s first private healthcare facility accredited by the US-based Surgical Review Corporation (SRC). We have performed over 1,800 robotic surgeries since 2020, when we launched this unit, achieving several firsts and setting many milestones in complex surgeries.

We achieved complete success with Dubai's first-ever robot-assisted Whipple procedure, a highly complex modified PPPD or Pylorus Preserving Pancreaticoduodenectomy (PPPD), to remove a tumor at the head of the pancreas.

We performed the region's first robotic pediatric surgery, a Right Diaphragmatic Hernia, on an infant to treat Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH), a rare condition in newborns. Our other accomplishments in pediatric robotic surgeries include Robotic Pyeloplasty (to correct obstruction in the ureteropelvic junction that impairs urine flow), Robotic Cholecystectomy or gall bladder removal, Congenital Heart Defect repair, Robotic Ureteric Reimplantation (fixing the ureters to prevent urine flowing back into the kidneys) and Robotic Assisted Abdominoperineal Pullthrough, a surgery to remove the anus, rectum, and sigmoid colon in cancer cases.

These robotic pediatric surgeries were performed on patients weighing as little as 3.8 kg to 86.8 kg. The youngest patient was 2.5 months old, and the oldest was 16.

We are the only hospital in Dubai to introduce advanced robotic chest surgery, performing numerous robotic lung and mediastinal mass resections to lead in advanced thoracic oncology in Dubai and the region.