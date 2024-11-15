Monkton Combe School, just a mile from the World Heritage City of Bath, is an independent, co-educational, boarding and day school for pupils aged 2–18. At Monkton, we are setting standards for life; giving young people the qualities of character they need to become trusted employees, inspiring leaders and valued friends. We pride ourselves on our lively Christian ethos, excellent exam results and our strong pastoral care, creating an environment in which every pupil is known, and from there can develop their academic and all-round potential to the full.
Boarding is at the very heart of Monkton, with our unique atmosphere enjoyed by boarders and day pupils alike, making the School a true home from home for pupils from the UK and across the world. One of our strengths is the breadth of activities available to all pupils throughout the week and into the weekends – in fact, many of our day pupils will spend weekday evenings and all weekend at school so they can join in!
With a rich history of overseas boarders, last year, one of our international pupils became Head Girl at the School; she said of her Monkton experience: “Even if a new country seems scary, the community is great, people want to get to know you and everyone’s so happy to have you here. It’s a great experience to learn English, make new friends and connections from all over the world.”
To find out more about life at Monkton, visit our website www.monktoncombeschool.com, or contact our friendly Admissions team at admissions@monkton.org.uk