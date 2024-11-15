Monkton Combe School, just a mile from the World Heritage City of Bath, is an independent, co-educational, boarding and day school for pupils aged 2–18. At Monkton, we are setting standards for life; giving young people the qualities of character they need to become trusted employees, inspiring leaders and valued friends. We pride ourselves on our lively Christian ethos, excellent exam results and our strong pastoral care, creating an environment in which every pupil is known, and from there can develop their academic and all-round potential to the full.

Boarding is at the very heart of Monkton, with our unique atmosphere enjoyed by boarders and day pupils alike, making the School a true home from home for pupils from the UK and across the world. One of our strengths is the breadth of activities available to all pupils throughout the week and into the weekends – in fact, many of our day pupils will spend weekday evenings and all weekend at school so they can join in!