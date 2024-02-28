President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday received COP28 negotiators, representatives of the COP28 Presidency Office, and conference organisers, and honoured their efforts in achieving historic climate progress through the UAE Consensus.
UAE leaders receive negotiators and COP28 Presidency Office
Efforts in achieving historic climate progress through UAE Consensus praised