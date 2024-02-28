Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday received COP28 negotiators, representatives of the COP28 Presidency Office, and conference organisers, and honoured their efforts in achieving historic climate progress through the UAE Consensus.
“Alongside my brother Mohammed bin Rashid, I met with COP28 negotiators, representatives of the COP28 Presidency Office, and conference organisers in Abu Dhabi to honour their efforts in achieving historic climate progress through the UAE Consensus. Together, we reaffirmed the UAE’s continued commitment to driving effective climate action and fostering global partnerships as we collectively work to safeguard our planet for future generations,” UAE President said in a post on his official X account.