UAE group releases 30 turtles back to the sea to celebrate World Sea Turtle Day
Jumeirah Group’s Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project released 30 sea turtles back into their natural habitat today, in celebration of World Sea Turtle Day on 16 June. The animals had been cleared for release following an extensive recovery period, accompanied by regular check-ups, monitoring of progress and medical care where necessary. The Hawksbill, Green, and Loggerhead turtles were released from Jumeirah Al Naseem in Dubai, in the presence of media representatives and in-house guests, and under the watchful eye of the project experts.