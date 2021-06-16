UAE group releases 30 turtles back to the sea to celebrate World Sea Turtle Day

Videos

Login / Sign Up
Logout
Gold / Forex

Videos News

UAE group releases 30 turtles back to the sea to celebrate World Sea Turtle Day

Jumeirah Group’s Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project released 30 sea turtles back into their natural habitat today, in celebration of World Sea Turtle Day on 16 June. The animals had been cleared for release following an extensive recovery period, accompanied by regular check-ups, monitoring of progress and medical care where necessary. The Hawksbill, Green, and Loggerhead turtles were released from Jumeirah Al Naseem in Dubai, in the presence of media representatives and in-house guests, and under the watchful eye of the project experts.

Next Up

Grip: Play golf in the UAE like a pro — take your game into your own hands

Israel pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sharjah to become the first city to roll-out high-speed skypod transport

Direct travel from Al Rashidiya to Expo 2020 metro station off to a good start

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.