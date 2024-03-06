President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday met Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, to discuss ties between their two countries and ways to enhance them further, especially in the economic, trade and investment sectors. The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of regional and international topics of mutual interest.
UAE and Sierra Leone Presidents talk bilateral ties
