Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday met Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, to discuss ties between their two countries and ways to enhance them further, especially in the economic, trade and investment sectors. The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of regional and international topics of mutual interest.
During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed and President Bio explored ways to increase bilateral collaboration to help achieve the development ambitions of both nations and their citizens. Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the UAE’s strategic direction to strengthen ties with countries across the African continent and to pursue all opportunities that promote sustainable growth, prosperity and stability.
The President of Sierra Leone expressed his heartfelt gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for the warm reception and praised the UAE’s support for his country. President Bio stressed his keenness to support further growth in relations between the UAE and Sierra Leone in various fields.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; as well as a number of sheikhs, senior officials, citizens and guests.