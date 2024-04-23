President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, on Monday witnessed the announcement of several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries to achieve further growth and prosperity as part of the state visit held by the Sultan of Oman to the UAE.
UAE and Oman ink deals, leaders confer on regional progress
Sheikh Mohamed, Sultan Haitham hold talks, witness announcement of MoUs across sectors.