Exploring the glittering heart of Dubai: A walk through the Gold Souk

A trip to Dubai wouldn't be complete without exploring the iconic Gold Souk, one of the city's oldest and most captivating traditional markets.

Nestled in the heart of old Dubai by the creek, this bustling bazaar is renowned for its vast selection of gold, silver, and precious stones, making it the ultimate destination for those looking to purchase jewelry.

This new extension enhances the shopping and trading experience. It features over 300 shops, including more than 80 jewellery brands, which opened during the soft launch and grand opening. Additional brands and specialty restaurants are also in the works.