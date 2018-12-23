Daily Business Wrap - Will there be a Christmas Eve selloff?

Videos

Login / Sign Up
Gold / Forex

Videos Business

Daily Business Wrap - Will there be a Christmas Eve selloff?

Concerns over a US government shutdown and speculation over whether US President Donald Trump will attempt to fire US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will put markets under pressure when they open Christmas Eve. Global markets have already been under pressure from everything from a China-US trade war to concerns about rising interest rates. Also, former-Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn will likely be spending Christmas and New Year’s Day behind bars.

Next Up

Daily Business Wrap - Not a happy new year for markets

Daily Business Wrap - Stocks end the year rolling in the deep (red)

Daily Business Wrap - ‘Big progress’ on trade deal

Daily Business Wrap - Huawei to take a bite of Apple's market share

Trending

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.