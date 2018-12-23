Daily Business Wrap - Will there be a Christmas Eve selloff?

Concerns over a US government shutdown and speculation over whether US President Donald Trump will attempt to fire US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will put markets under pressure when they open Christmas Eve. Global markets have already been under pressure from everything from a China-US trade war to concerns about rising interest rates. Also, former-Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn will likely be spending Christmas and New Year’s Day behind bars.