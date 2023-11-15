South Africa, who are chasing their maiden Cricket World Cup, have been dominant in the league matches, barring a few blemishes. They take on five-time champions Australia in the second semi-final in Kolkata, which is under rain threat. South Africa’s record in the knockout games is not great, earning them the chokers tag. Is it justified? Coach Paddy Upton, who has been with the South African team and also part of the World Cup-winning Indian team of 2011, disagrees. He talks about South Africa’s chances against Australia, along with Gulf News experts. Watch video
VIDEO
Why Paddy Upton thinks chokers tag is unfair on South Africa in World Cup
South African coach & Gulf News experts discuss 2nd semi-final between Proteas & Australia