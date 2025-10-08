Skating diplomacy: Global performers light up Pyongyang ice

Dubai: Figure skaters from Russia, China, and North Korea dazzled audiences at the Pyongyang International Figure Skating Festival, held to mark the 80th founding anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea. The event, staged in the North Korean capital, showcased a blend of athletic precision and cultural artistry, with performers gliding to classical and patriotic tunes before a packed audience.

The festival highlighted themes of friendship and unity, symbolising growing cultural exchanges among the participating nations. For North Korea, the celebration served as both a tribute to the ruling party’s legacy and a demonstration of its commitment to international engagement through sports and the arts.

The ice gala concluded with a vibrant finale featuring synchronised performances and national flags in harmony.