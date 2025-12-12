Trump’s alleged ‘Core Five’ plan sparks debate over future of global power

The proposal was first reported by Politico, which said the idea appears in a longer, unpublished version of the National Security Strategy (NSS) reportedly circulating in Washington. While the White House last week released a 33-page public NSS document, Defense One claimed a more expansive version exists, containing the C5 concept.

US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering the creation of a new elite global forum — dubbed the “C5” or “Core Five” — that would bring together the United States, China, Russia, India and Japan, potentially sidelining traditional Western-led groupings such as the G7.

India, meanwhile, has not commented on the reports. Indian outlets including The Week and Times Now highlighted the geopolitical implications for New Delhi, noting the C5 would place India alongside the world’s largest powers in a grouping with no ideological pre-conditions.

The reports come as Washington debates how far the second Trump administration will reshape the global order. The C5 idea, if pursued, would reframe forums like the G7 and G20 as outdated for a multipolar world and elevate major military-economic players over traditional alliances.

“This is consistent with how we believe President Trump views the world — non-ideological, sympathy for strong players, cooperation among great powers with spheres of influence,” said Torrey Taussig, former director for European affairs at the US National Security Council under the Biden administration.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

