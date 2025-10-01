At the Shanghai Summit 2025 in Tianjin, the Global South’s messages to the West became clear — rejecting unilateral will over the world and expressing a desire to build a new equation in the international system. These messages came from major powers such as China and Russia, alongside India, Iran, and Pakistan, calling for a balanced international partnership. The harmony between Moscow and Beijing stood out as a result of intersecting interests, particularly after the Ukraine war. At the Shanghai Summit, the Global South did not merely offer criticism or place blame on the West for the global state of instability; rather, it pledged to build a system based on “justice and multipolarity” as a roadmap for a long-term strategic project.