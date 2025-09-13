Beyond oil, beyond borders: UAE’s BRICS strategy signals a new era of growth

Diversification, diplomacy and innovation redefining the country's role on the world stage
The United Arab Emirates boasts strong economic power, abundant natural resources, and a rapidly growing non-oil economy, with significant advancements in foreign trade, tourism, real estate, technology, and artificial intelligence. Combined with its capable and active political and diplomatic influence at the regional and global levels, these factors have made the UAE a key player in its partnership with BRICS, particularly with the convergence of shared goals aimed at ensuring prosperity and well-being for the peoples of the world within a multipolar international system dominated by stability, peace and prosperity.
BRICS provides its member states with vast markets, and the UAE is working to expand economic cooperation and partnerships with the group’s members. This enhances its role as a global financial and logistical hub and as a world-class economic power. Since BRICS comprises some of the world’s largest and most promising economies, trade exchange offers opportunities for Emirati companies and institutions in global markets, thereby strengthening the competitiveness and sustainability of the UAE’s economy.
When the UAE joined BRICS, it viewed the bloc as a platform to contribute to economic development and regional and global stability, while also raising the level of trade exchange between the UAE and BRICS states and expanding the flow of foreign investment into the UAE, particularly in the areas of innovation, research and development. As one of the world’s rising economic powers with attractive advantages for investors, companies and international partnerships, the UAE’s accession is a gain for the bloc, given its strategic location between East and West and its role as a strategic hub for trade, investment and finance.
The UAE has set its sights on diversifying its economy away from oil and gas, guided by a long-term future vision. This includes developing sectors such as tourism, aviation, financial services, technology, and modern infrastructure — like world-class airports and leading seaports — while also creating a business-friendly environment and an attractive climate for international investment through incentives and facilities for investors.
At the international level, the UAE has successfully strengthened its economic partnerships in recent years, signing numerous Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) that have increased its non-oil trade to record levels. Yet, it continues to enhance its competitiveness and explore new opportunities through global partnerships, with BRICS forming a key part of the UAE’s priorities in promoting prosperity and maintaining balanced strategic relations in an ever-evolving world order.
On the political front, BRICS has enhanced the UAE’s influence in global political and diplomatic affairs by coordinating efforts to ensure effective and impactful participation in the group. This reflects the UAE’s active role in multilateral work with global partners and its strong presence on the international stage. Accordingly, the UAE’s engagement has been marked by high-level participation, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Russia Summit, and by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, at the Brazil Summit — at a time when UAE relations with both Russia and Brazil are witnessing unprecedented economic momentum.
Economically, the UAE-BRICS relationship is clearly reflected in trade data. UAE exports to BRICS states reached $126.6 billion in 2024, compared to $62.3 billion in 2019 — an annual compound growth rate of 12.5%. Imports from BRICS countries were estimated at about $145 billion in 2024, compared to $88.2 billion in 2019. This growth is not limited to oil, as non-oil trade represented around 97% of UAE exports, rising from $60.3 billion in 2019 to $123 billion in 2024.
The partnership, however, extends beyond economics. There is strong alignment across various fields, including climate change. While Brazil prepares to host COP30, the UAE has already played a leading role in this arena, having hosted COP28, which concluded with the historic UAE Declaration. The UAE also contributed to the Global Climate Finance Initiative, which mobilised more than $85 billion — an example of complementary climate agendas.
Beyond climate finance, the UAE has launched concrete initiatives for collaboration, such as the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), which finances projects in transportation, energy, and infrastructure. The UAE has pledged $400 million through the ADFD to the Energy Transition Accelerator Financing (ETAF) platform. These policies align with BRICS’ focus on sustainable development and further strengthen economic integration.
The UAE maintains balanced international relations in support of its ambitious development project, steering clear of narrow alliances and exclusive strategic blocs. Instead, it embraces global diversity — East and West, North and South — as a fundamental principle of its foreign policy in order to advance its development program. With its status as a powerful trade hub, strategic economic gateway, energy producer, and supporter of international peace and security, the UAE brings added value to BRICS in addressing major global issues and crises, especially across the Global South.
The UAE-BRICS partnership has further highlighted Emirati initiatives on the international stage. The UAE’s engagement in such cooperation aligns with its humanitarian vision, demonstrates its active presence within BRICS, and elevates its role as a global partner in shaping international policies, particularly in the areas of collective security, crisis resolution, and laying the foundations for peace in a rapidly changing strategic environment. The UAE remains committed to embedding the concept of multilateral security, drawing on its diplomatic expertise in building bridges and fostering dialogue through a pragmatic international model and a stability-driven approach that has made it a trusted partner to major world powers.
The UAE’s foreign policy vision is based on respect for sovereignty and the promotion of development, balance, and partnership. Within BRICS — which represents about 45% of the world’s population and 33% of global GDP — the UAE seeks to enhance trade, strengthen major trade corridors, safeguard supply chain resilience, and drive forward global economic prosperity. At the same time, the UAE contributes to reshaping international economic and political structures, paving the way for promising prospects that serve growth and prosperity while supporting collective efforts to address global challenges.
Maryam Saeed Alketbi serves as the Deputy Head of Public Relations and Media Sector, TRENDS
