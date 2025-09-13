Beyond oil, beyond borders: UAE’s BRICS strategy signals a new era of growth

When the UAE joined BRICS, it viewed the bloc as a platform to contribute to economic development and regional and global stability, while also raising the level of trade exchange between the UAE and BRICS states and expanding the flow of foreign investment into the UAE, particularly in the areas of innovation, research and development. As one of the world’s rising economic powers with attractive advantages for investors, companies and international partnerships, the UAE’s accession is a gain for the bloc, given its strategic location between East and West and its role as a strategic hub for trade, investment and finance.