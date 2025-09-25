Chips at the heart of power: Why semiconductors define the new world order

The chip industry has grown significantly in recent years due to its critical importance in multiple technological sectors, its vitality for the digital economy, and its extension beyond the economic realm into the sphere of international competition among major industrial powers. This is especially true given the United States’ dominance in chips, its reliance on Taiwan and South Korea for manufacturing, and China’s urgent need for chips as the world’s largest market for these electronic components. Hence comes the insistence on local manufacturing and the drive toward technological supremacy in the chip sector.