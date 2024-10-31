Traditional Handicrafts Festival in Al Ain showcases Emirati heritage and artisan skills Follow us

The Traditional Handicrafts Festival, aimed at preserving Emirati cultural heritage and traditional crafts by showcasing them to the public, began on October 29.

Now in its 10th edition, the festival, themed ‘Ancestors’ Crafts, Descendants’ Pride’, is organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT-Abu Dhabi) and will run until November 17.

The festival will be open from 9am to 1pm for school and university students, and 4pm to 11pm for the general public. Entry is free.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman, DCT-Abu Dhabi, said: “More than just a celebration of artistry, the Traditional Handicrafts Festival embodies DCT Abu Dhabi’s dedication to ensuring the living legacy of Emirati heritage. By supporting local artisans and showcasing their skills, the festival not only safeguards traditional crafts but also cultivates appreciation among present and future generations, ensuring the continuity of Emirati identity and contributing to Abu Dhabi’s thriving culture and creative industries.”

The festival brings together artisans, educational institutions, government entities, and organisations dedicated to preserving Emirati heritage, offering a variety of cultural activities and workshops for the public.

Visitors can experience traditional performing arts, handicrafts, engaging games, competitions, and heritage workshops for youth. A traditional market will offer items such as handicrafts, medicinal herbs, falconry tools, Arabic coffee, Emirati cuisine, traditional clothing, and more. Traditional performances, interactive workshops, and Emirati cuisine will also be included the cultural experience.

The festival collaborates closely with families in the handicrafts industry, offering support for them to meet the demands of the modern consumer market. It also aims to facilitate new career opportunities for these artisans, providing the tools and resources necessary for them to innovate their business models and expand their range of products.

Visitors can engage in conversations with artisans, participate in workshops, and purchase handcrafted pieces “imbued with stories and traditions”, organisers said. Morning sessions will invite students to explore the traditional handicrafts of the UAE through guided tours, delving into the intricacies of Al Sadu, Talli, pottery, and traditional rope making.