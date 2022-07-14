Abu Dhabi: Over 2,500 Emirati students have enrolled in online programmes that will better equip them for the workplace, Zayed University and the Al Ghurair Foundation for Education announced as they marked World Skills Day.

The two entities celebrated the achievement, after marking the second anniversary of their successful partnership. Their collaboration followed the signing of their Memorandum of Understanding in 2020, which aimed to help young people with their education and early employment journeys.

TechUp platform

Today, the entities confirmed Zayed University students are now able to enrol in the Foundation’s TechUp platform after the recent expansion of their partnership. The two organisations had initially focused on the award-winning Al Ghurair Young Thinkers Programme, a breakthrough online education and career readiness platform.

TechUp, powered by Udacity, is a new pathway project under the Foundation’s NOMU initiative, designed to support foundational and practitioner-level digital literacy skill development. It is dedicated to training Emirati youth in diverse levels of digital fluency and in-demand skills, enabling them to become the UAE’s future leaders and entrepreneurs across the nation’s thriving tech sector.

Soft skills

Over the last year, Zayed University has sharpened its focus on equipping students with the tools to ensure their success in the world of work, delivering the soft skills and the creative talents that are necessary in this century of challenge and change.

“Our partnership with the Al Ghurair Foundation for Education is a key component of Zayed University’s commitment to creating graduates who are fit and ready for the future. We are all increasingly aware of the importance of digital skills across the board. I encourage Zayed University students to take the opportunity to participate in programmes such as TechUp, and for all young Emiratis to focus on their digital literacy. The demand for digital skills will continue to grow exponentially in the decades ahead,” said Professor Clayton MacKenzie, Zayed University’s provost and chief academic officer.

Upskilling young Emiratis