Dubai: A fire broke out on a yacht at Port Rashid on Thursday morning, according to Dubai Police.

7:00Am#حادث حريق يخت في ميناء راشد مرسى اليخوت

وجاري إطفاء الحريق من قبل الدفاع المدني بدبي — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) August 9, 2018

The Dubai Civil Defense said the 42-metre yacht was totally burned.

At 5.42am on Thursday, firefighters were alerted about the blaze that occurred on an empty yacht on the dock.

Maritime firefighters and other teams from Al Itihad and Al Marsa fire stations responded to the incident and controlled the fire by 10.08am. A Dubai Civil Defense spokesperson said that nobody was injured in the fire.