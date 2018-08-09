A yacht by Westport and Trinity is displayed at the Saudi International Boat Show. Westport and Trinity are two of the world's most renowned superyacht builders. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Dubai: A fire broke out on a yacht at Port Rashid on Thursday morning, according to Dubai Police.

The Dubai Civil Defense said the 42-metre yacht was totally burned.

At 5.42am on Thursday, firefighters were alerted about the blaze that occurred on an empty yacht on the dock.

Maritime firefighters and other teams from Al Itihad and Al Marsa fire stations responded to the incident and controlled the fire by 10.08am. A Dubai Civil Defense spokesperson said that nobody was injured in the fire.

 