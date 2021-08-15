WWICS has over 25 offices worldwide and more than 27 years of extensive experience

Anwar Karim, Vice-President, WWICS Group Image Credit: Supplied

Established in 1993, WWICS, the world’s largest immigration group, has carved out a special place in the immigration industry. With over 25 offices worldwide and more than 27 years of extensive experience, WWICS is an industry-leading firm specialising in skilled migration, study visa, and citizenship/residency by investment for Canada, Australia, US, UK, New Zealand and various European and Caribbean countries.

Driven by an expert, global team of ICCRC members, immigration lawyers, solicitors, and investment consulting entities, WWICS is a multi-specialty immigration service firm committed to provide an integrated service to clients starting with their pre-application profile analysis, advising on the best available immigration route(s), legal support and round-the-clock assistance.

“As a legally authorised law firm, we not only help clients prepare and submit their visa applications, our work is much more specific and detailed than that,” said Anwar Karim, Vice-President, WWICS Group. “We specialise in creating customised solutions for each client based on their unique circumstances, needs and goals.”

Another key feature that makes WWICS stand out from rest of the immigration consultants is post-landing services. “In order to help our clients, make an effortless and joyful transition into the new country, we provide them a customised comprehensive resettlement package consisting of immigration, placement and settlement services,” ” added Karim. “Not only this, right before their journey to the destination country, we guide our clients to improve and earn professional skills that are needed to immigrate.”

The EB-5 Investment Program — Your gateway to US Green Card and PR WWICS has industry-rich experience in EB-5 Investments. WWICS’s attorneys and other professionals equip potential investors with the information needed to assess the viability and feasibility of investing under EB-5 program.

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa offers an exclusive category of US immigration visa that allows Investors obtain US Green Card in exchange of making a minimum investment of $500,000 in a commercial entity located in a targeted employment area (TEA).