Dubai: Dubai’s first Global Robotic MedTech Forum, hosted by the US Society of Robotic Surgery and Crescent Healthcare, convened UAE ministers and deputy ministers, government officials and healthcare professionals today to unveil the latest advancements in robotic surgery, a rapidly growing field which is revolutionizing the way surgeries are performed.

Held at the One and Only Royal Mirage, the event hosted world-renowned pioneering visionaries and surgeons who have been leading the development of revolutionary medical processes and devices.

The agenda included keynotes, presentations, panel discussions and an unveiling ceremony of XCath endovascular, an innovative system designed to revolutionize endovascular procedures.

Around 27 world-leading speakers and panellists delivered insightful presentations on key topics surrounding the advancements in future of robotic surgeries and their benefits to patients, healthcare systems and the global healthcare sector.

The event kicked off with a presentation by Hamid Jafar, Chairman of the Crescent Group. He said: “The Global Robotic MedTech Forum is an important platform that brings together industry leaders and innovators to exchange knowledge and ideas and drive meaningful advancements in the healthcare sector. We are pleased to host this event and look forward to enable the sharing of insights and exchange of knowledge in this exciting field.”

Another highlight of the event included the unveiling of the X-Cath Endovascular Robot, highlighting the latest innovation in the field of minimally invasive surgery

XCath, a medical technology company that specialises in the development of minimally invasive endovascular surgical devices, is dedicated to developing innovative medical technologies with the aim to improve patient outcomes and enhance the efficiency of healthcare delivery.

Robotic surgery pioneer and founder of Intuitive Surgical, Dr Fred Moll, said: “I am impressed with the interest and excitement in the region to not only adopt but to lead the development of new robotic surgery technologies that will enhance patient care.”

Kurt Azarbarzin, CEO of EndoQuest, said, “We are excited to present the latest innovations in scarless robotic surgery using flexible robots through the natural human orifices. This event brings together the best and brightest global minds in the field, and we are honoured to participate in it.”

Eduardo Fonseca, Board Member of XCath, expressed his excitement for the unveiling of the XCath endovascular robot at the Forum, saying, “XCath is thrilled to showcase their endovascular robot at the Global Robotic MedTech Forum. This innovative system is being designed to revolutionize endovascular procedures, and we believe it has the potential to make a significant impact in the field of robotic surgery.”