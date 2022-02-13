Dubai: Celebrating the Hindi language and its expressions, the Indian Consulate in Dubai, in collaboration with India’s Department of Commerce and Industry recently organised an evening of creativity at India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, led by women poets.
The event was organised by the UAE chapter of the Mahila Kavya Manch (Women’s Poetry Forum). Sneha Deva, the chief representative, welcomed the guests.
The audience was regaled by a group of 22 leading women voices in Hindi poetry — a majority of them residents of the UAE – while some had come from other countries to participate.
Hindi poetesses at the event included Anu Bafna, Richa Sharma, Seema Dev, Kusum Dutta, Devyani Outti and many others, who presented the myriad shades of ‘Prem’ (Love). The evening also included recitals by leading male vocalists, Professor Nitin Upadhya and Rohan Golwalkar.