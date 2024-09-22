Brighton: Nottingham Forest substitute Ramon Sosa scored his first Premier League goal to earn his side a 2-2 draw at Brighton as both managers were sent off.

The result means both sides remain unbeaten five games into the new season, with seventh-placed Brighton one place above Forest in the table.

Paraguay forward Sosa, who joined Forest last month, capitalised on a defensive lapse from the Seagulls with 20 minutes remaining at the Amex Stadium.

Quick-fire goals from Jack Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck at the end of the first half turned the contest in Albion’s favour following an early penalty from Chris Wood.

Forest finished the match with 10 men after captain Morgan Gibbs-White was shown a second yellow card late in the game for a lunging challenge on Joao Pedro, with Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo and Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler also dismissed.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, who scored last week’s winner against Liverpool at Anfield, made another telling contribution as the visitors snatched a 13th-minute lead, winning the foul that led to Wood’s successful penalty.

Brighton dominated possession but struggled to create until a major momentum shift in the closing minutes of the half.

Hinshelwood levelled in the 42nd minute and the home side completed a rapid turnaround just three minutes later when Welbeck curled a free-kick into the bottom right corner.

But Brighton’s hard work was undone in the 70th minute as Forest levelled.

Emotional game

Gibbs-White exploited a gaping hole and Jota Silva raced clear to square across goal and gift fellow replacement Sosa a simple tap-in.

Gibbs-White, who was earlier booked, then departed prematurely after halting Pedro’s attempted breakaway.

Nuno was incensed by the decision and he and counterpart Hurzeler also trudged down the tunnel after each being red-carded.

Nottingham Forest assistant boss Rui Pedro Silva, speaking to Sky Sports about the red cards said: “I think in the moment we finished the game very emotional. In the moment fighting for the game to remain unbeaten.”