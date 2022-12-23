Dubai: A list of 49 winners has been approved for the local edition of awards by Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance in Dubai.

Winners at the local, Gulf, pan Arab and international levels will be recognised at a ceremony in March 2023 in Dubai.

The Board of Trustees of the Foundation cleared the results of the competitions of the 25th cycle of its local awards during its meeting held at Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for Giftedness and Creativity. The meeting was chaired by Humaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, in the presence of Dr Jamal Al Muhairi, Vice-Chairman of the Board, and Dr Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the Foundation, and members of the Board Issa Al Hai Al Maidoor, Abdullah Saeed Balyouha, and Suleiman Abdul Khaleq Al Ansari.

Award categories

As many as 49 winners out of a total of 177 candidates underwent final arbitration for the categories of Distinguished Student, Distinguished Undergraduate University Student, Distinguished Teacher, Distinguished Educator, and Distinguished School. The number of participants in the awards reached 134 male and female students in public and higher education, of whom 84 were in academia and 49 students in the non-academic field.

Al Qatami said: “We are delighted with the Foundation’s awards 25th cycle’s accomplishments, which coincide with its silver jubilee celebration. Thanks to institutional support and the belief of its targeted audience in its vision, the awards have grown in influence and reach.”

He affirmed that the Foundation is still carrying out its mission as intended by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The Board is also working to create work paths that will support the efforts of educational institutions and organisations in the field of gifted education, innovation, or educational achievement as directed by Sheikh Rashid bin Hamad Al Maktoum, the organisation’s supreme president.

Dr Al Suwaidi said: “The Foundation has acquired technical and administrative practices and expertise that enable it to provide specialised expertise in fostering educational excellence and assessing the standard of school performance, as well as discovering gifted people, nurturing them, and supporting innovators.”