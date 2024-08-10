Abu Dhabi: The UAE is working on three new policies, including an “encryption law” to improve cybersecurity in the country.

Dr Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, said the executive regulations for the encryption law, which sets the main standards for securing data transmission, are expected to be ready by the end of 2024.

The new policies being developed also include “cloud computing and data security”, “internet of Things security”, and “cybersecurity operations centres”.

Encryption is key

Few things are as stressful as losing or having your laptop or mobile device stolen. With sensitive personal and business data increasingly stored digitally, protecting this information is vital.

Encrypting your files is one of the best ways to do that, according to the UAE Cyber Security Council.

The Council stressed the importance of encrypting crucial documents like Emirates ID cards, passports, and bank statements to protect against cyberattacks. Encryption, it explained, is the process of converting data from its original readable form to an encrypted form that is only understandable to those who have the appropriate key to decrypt it.

Use strong encryption, passwords

The Council recommended encrypting all your digital files with a robust encryption software and regularly checking its effectiveness. Avoid sending sensitive information without encryption, neglecting to back up encrypted data, or sharing encryption keys through insecure methods like email, it said.

To safeguard businesses and their finances from data breaches, information leaks, and financial losses, the Cyber Security Council outlined several security measures. These include strengthening login security with multifactor authentication and strong passwords, ensuring all sensitive data is shared through encrypted channels, and maintaining the highest security standards for data transmission.

Weak passwords, unauthorised access, and insecure sharing can lead to data breaches and financial losses, the Council warned. As technology evolves, it’s essential to stay protected from cyber threats, it added.

10 effective ways to protect your digital files:

1. Encrypt data

2. Beware of suspicious links

3. Avoid providing personal data on social media

4. Be cautious with using public Wi-Fi

5. Create strong passwords

6. Use incognito mode

7. Be cautious in choosing apps on your mobile device

8. Enable multifactor authentication.

9. Opt out of ad personalisation.