Dubai: An accident was reported during rush hour on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in the direction towards Abu Dhabi on Friday evening.
Dubai Police stated on its social media that the accident occurred after the Mirdif City Centre Bridge.
Dubai Police urged motorists to pay attention to the roads and drive with caution
