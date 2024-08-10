Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s Ministry of Justice has streamlined the process of getting documents notarised by reducing both the time required and the paperwork involved.

To enhance efficiency, the Ministry has cut the time needed for common notary services by 50 per cent and reduced paper work by 70 per cent — bringing required fields down from 27 to eight.

That means, getting a certificate issued from a registry now takes only five minutes instead of 10.

These improvements align with the “Zero Government Bureaucracy” programme, the ministry said. Clients, whether inside or outside the UAE, can now complete requests remotely using the Notary Public system, it added.

The Notary Public Services are available 24/7 through the digital agency service, which allows for quick completion via digital identity without notary public intervention.

Notary Public Services can be accessed and transactions submitted through the Ministry of Justice’s electronic system.

The Notary Public Service is responsible for numerous transactions, including drafting and authenticating contracts and documents, verifying signatures, proving dates of documents, directing oaths, drafting and authenticating sworn statements, and certifying notifications.