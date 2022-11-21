Sharjah: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security has honoured 19 outstanding customs inspectors from Port Khalid Customs Centre of Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority.
The honouring ceremony, which was held at the authority’s headquarters in Dubai, was attended by Ahmed Abdullah Bin Lahej Al Falasi, director-general of the Federal Customs Authority, and Salem Abdullah Al Zomor, director of Khalid Port Customs Centre, as well as a number of other directors, heads of departments and employees.
Safeguarding society
The honour was in recognition of inspectors’ extraordinary efforts to advance customs work in the country as well as in appreciation of their outstanding achievements in the quantity and quality of seizures, which had an impact on protecting society’s security and safety as well as the economy from the harm caused by smuggling operations.
In his speech during the ceremony, Al Falasi congratulated the inspectors, emphasising that their exceptional performance and desire to carry out all inspections in accordance with the highest standards of quality, professionalism, efficiency, and transparency were key factors in increasing the calibre of customs work in the nation, strengthening the customs security system, and guaranteeing the sustainability of the society’s security.
Mohammed Meer Abdul Rahman Al Sarrah, director of Ports and Customs at Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the inspectors for their distinguished efforts, sincerity, and dedication to work.
“The honour comes in line with the Authority’s keenness to empower its human resources and create an institutional work environment that fosters creativity and innovation and encourages employees to provide the best services possible while effectively protecting national security and consolidating the country’s global leadership of the customs sector,” Al Sarrah said.