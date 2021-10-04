Dubai: Hundreds of users reported issues with WhatsApp late on Monday, according to downdetector.com. The site has had more than 2,500 reports of issues since 7pm. Thousands of users also reported being unable to access Instagram and Facebook across the globe.
As these sites stopped working, memes started flooding micro-blogging site Twitter.
