Every year in October, the world comes together to mark Breast Cancer Awareness month. In support of the month and all that it stands for – resilience, triumph over illness, strength from the community – restaurants and hotels across the UAE are coming together to offer special packages and deals. Here’s a look at some things women can enjoy this month in the UAE.
Image Credit: Insta/addressbeachresort
Pink spa day at Anantara: Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi will turn pink throughout the month of October to raise awareness for breast cancer and will be adopting a magnificent pink theme throughout the month, with brilliant touches of pink in every section of their property. A percentage of the proceeds from the pink promotions will be donated to the Al Jalila Foundation as part of Pink October. Ladies are invited to enjoy a 90-minute restorative energizing treatment using the powerful detoxifier Himalayan Pink Salt Scrub, followed by an Express Facial for a lasting luminescent glow. Location: Anantara Spa, Timings: Daily in October, 10am – 11pm, Cost: Dh590 per person, Contact: +971 56 188 7658
Image Credit: Insta/anantaraeasternmangroves's
‘STAY PINK’ at Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts: Lapita is encouraging visitors to "Stay Pink" at the hotel during October in honor of women and breast cancer survivors around the world. Guests can take advantage of the staycation offer, which includes breakfast, a special 60-minute ‘Pinktober' themed full body massage at Ola Spa, and complimentary daily access to Dubai Parks and Resorts, the region's leading theme park destination, with rates starting from AED 1,100 on Twin and King Bedrooms using promo code ES7.
Image Credit: Supplied
Anantara’s Pink brunch in Abu Dhabi: During October, Anantara’s indulgent Friday Brunch will be pinked up with a cornucopia of rose-tinted dishes. The brunch will feature gourmet fare from around the world, as well as a range of pink culinary creations to raise breast cancer awareness. Location: Ingredients, Anantara Eastern Mangroves. Timings: Every Friday in October, 12.30 pm – 4.00 pm, Cost: Dh245 soft beverages and Dh395 house beverages, Contact: +971 56 503 5121 .
Image Credit: Supplied
Marriott Al Forsan in Abu Dhabi turns pink Marriot Al Forsan will host a one-of-a-kind Pink Suite as part of the #PINKtober campaign. How pink is it? Think pink accents such as towels, Kleenex, and even toilet paper.The property's all-pink campaign is notable in that 100% of room revenue will be donated to Breast Cancer Awareness via Brest Friends, which is part of the Al Jalilia Foundation. You can now book the Pink Suite throughout October for Dh395, without breakfast, and entire net room revenue will be donated excluding tourism fees, taxes, etc.
Image Credit: Supplied
Pink Afternoon tea at The Address Beach Resort : The PINKtober Afternoon Tea menu features a multi-tiered presentation of truffle inspired delicacies that have been produced with organic and warm flavors, and is priced at Dh288, offering a perfect tea experience. The afternoon tea experience offers a mix of delicate sweet delicacies like Pink Strawberry Mille-Feuille and Pistachio & Raspberry Éclair for a delectable finale to the perfect afternoon. It also includes a 23K Pink Lychee soda and excellent loose-leaf tea or coffee infused with delicate floral notes round out the heightened experience. Percentage of proceeds go to charity for each aftertnoon tea sold. Location: The Lounge at the Address Beach Hotel, Cost: Dh288 per person, Timings: From 3pm to 6pm.
Image Credit: Insta/addressbeachresort
Yalumba’s brunch turns pink: The vibrant Yalumba Brunch in Le Meridian Dubai will become pink in October. This brunch is a Duabi staple, and for this month only residents can enjoy special pink-themed dishes. The restaurant has developed a stunning pink pastry feast for Instagram, as well as a limited-edition pink beverage menu. A portion of the proceeds from the brunch will be donated to the Al Jalila Foundation, which supports cancer research and early diagnosis.
Image Credit: Supplied
El Sur Brunch turns pink This laid-back Saturday Brunch at The Westin & Le Meridien Mina Seyahi is turning pink! El Sur is raising awareness and funds through its delicious tapas menu which has been given a pink spin, and a flower wall photo booth. Add a Spanish flair to your evening. Location: Westin & Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Timings: 12.30pm – 3.30pm Cost: Dh250 including house beverages, Dh199 for soft beverages.
Image Credit: Insta/westindubai
Bounty Beets: Love the idea of an afternoon tea at the most Instagram-worthy place in Dubai? Bounty Beets at Mina Seyahi has launched a Pink Afternoon Tea to support breast cancer awareness. Priced at AED109 for an afternoon tea inclusive of one glass of pink sparkling or AED149 with three glasses, it features all kinds of tasty delights, and most importantly - all the proceeds go to supporting breast cancer awareness month. Location: Westin & Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Cost: Dh109 for an afternoon tea inclusive of one glass of pink bubbly or Dh149 with three
Image Credit: Insta/lemeridienminaseyahi