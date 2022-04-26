UAE residents experienced cloudy conditions, rain and dusty skies in some parts of the country on Tuesday.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued warnings in some parts of the UAE because of strong winds blowing dust into the air. Residents of Al Ain, Abu Dhabi and Dubai reported dusty skies.
Drivers are asked to be careful on the roads as dusty conditions are hindering visibility.
Such conditions are expected to last till 7pm on Tuesday.
Additionally, residents of Dubai, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Fujairah experienced rain on Tuesday afternoon as cloud activity increased across the UAE. Social media users shared clips of the showers online.
According to the NCM, rainy conditions are expected throughout the week. Showers are expected in the southern and western areas of the UAE, such as parts of Abu Dhabi.
You might want to rethink your plans if you were planning to go to the beach as the sea is expected to be “rough” as cloudy activity increases, according to a statement by the NCM. Such conditions are expected throughout the week.