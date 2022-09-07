Dubai: Heavy to moderate rainfall has been reported in Abu Dhabi's Al Ain region. The National Center of Meteorology shared videos from Al Ain, showing showers hitting the city.
The NCM said shared videos of rainfall in Al Reef street and Al Hili area of Al Ain.
On Wednesday afternoon, the NCM shared a yellow and orange weather alert warning of convective clouds formation over Al Ain.
Cloudy weather is expected till 7pm, as per the NCM alert.
Convective clouds, are formed due to high surface temperatures on land causing warm humid air to rise through cooler surrounding air in the atmosphere. Today, the highest temperature in the country was recorded at 46.8°C in Jabal Al Dhanna (Al Dhafra Region).
Similar weather is expected tomorrow, with sunny weather in most parts of the UAE. It will be partly cloudy in the eastern regions of the country. "Low clouds appear over eastern coast by morning – may be convective by afternoon eastward," according to the NCM forecast.