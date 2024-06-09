Dubai: Rain hit the mountainous parts of Fujairah on Sunday afternoon, extending to Al Ain and Ras Al Khaimah. Hail was also reported in Mleiha, an internal part of Sharjah.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), these areas saw heavy to moderate rainfall.

The rains were caused by the formation of rainy clouds in the eastern parts of the UAE. NCM has also issued yellow and orange alerts for convective clouds around Fujairah to Al Ain.

Light to moderate rain was reported over Kadrah and Shawka in Ras Al Khaimah, later becoming heavy around 3.35pm.

Instagram page @storm_ae, which shares weather updates across the UAE, shared videos of hail and rain.

Videos also showed hail in Mleiha and some parts of Ras Al Khaimah.

A safety alert was also issued against going to low valleys or wadis and areas with high chances of flash floods due to rain.

Some parts of the UAE experienced strong winds and dust storms, especially internal parts or Abu Dhabi. The NCM warned motorists to beware as wind and dust are causing low visibility on roads across the UAE.