Dubai: Thick fog covered some parts of Abu Dhabi on Saturday morning. The National Center of Meteorology, issued a red and yellow weather alert, warning motorists of low visibility in these areas till 8:30am.
However, eastern coastal regions of the country around Fujairah, saw cloudy skies and moderate rainfall.
According to the NCM: "Low clouds appear over the East coast by morning, with a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastward and Southward may be rainy."
The NCM usually monitors convective cloud formation over the country, to conduct cloud seeding flights to enhance rainfall in the region.
Hot and hazy weather is expected today in many parts of the UAE. According to the weather bureau, maximum temperature in the country will hit 49°C on Monday again.
In coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 44 and 49°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 42 and 46°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 32 and 37°C.
If you are stepping outdoors, beware, as light to moderate winds during daytime will cause blowing dust. The NCM said in the daily weather forecast warned: "Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand."
The NCM added that relative humidity is expected to hit 85 to 90 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderately rough in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
The NCM also said that rainy weather is expected in the coming week, with a slight drop in temperature.