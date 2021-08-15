1 of 11
Your to do list for the week in Dubai.
Image Credit: Images Supplied
2 of 11
WATCH THE PREMIER LEAGUE @ SOHO BEER GARDEN: For all our football fanatics, after the EURO’s Foxglove and Soho Beer Garden are set to enhance your Premier League experience with big-screen viewings of the matches. Enjoy a seasonal menu with hops towers at Dh230 and pints at Dh150 throughout the league. That’s not all, if you wear your team’s jersey you receive a discount on selected food and beverages options.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 11
DENNY’S FREE PANCAKES OFFER: Denny’s UAE is celebrating the summer by offering free stacks of their world-famous buttermilk pancakes all week long. From Sunday, August 15th to Thursday the 19th, you get a free stack of deliciousness for every order you make on the Denny’s UAE app. It’s really that simple. All you do is order online and you’ll be digging into free pancakes, for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 11
LADIES NIGHT AT DIALOGUE: Ladies, it’s time to book in that long due night out with your girls with four drinks and one appetizer for DH99 at Dialogue Dubai’s ‘D’ Ladies Night every Tuesday from 6pm onwards, with resident DJ Pierre on the decks spinning commercial, house and Bollywood mixes. Located in the Majestic Hotel at Bur Dubai, Dialogue is a destination where Indian cuisine meets modern lounge vibes.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 11
Casa De Tapas Offers Free Salsa Class: Casa De Tapas is the go-to venue for those seeking a night of great fun, atmosphere, and food. Located right on Dubai Creek, offering views of Downtown and Old Dubai, this restaurant is offering a free salsa class, followed by 2 live shows with the professionals putting their fine skills on display on Wednesday 18th August (class from 8pm to 9pm). Guests will also be offered a free house beverage or soft drink upon arrival, in addition to 20 per cent discount on F&B after the class.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 11
TREATMENT OF THE WEEK: Treat yourself to a well-deserved de-stressing full body massage at the award-winning spa at the Palazzo Versace Dubai where luxury and relaxation go hand in hand. Let go of any lingering tension with a 45-minute classic de-stress massage booking between 1pm and 4pm. The treatment was designed specially to revive the body and mind. After the treatment, enjoy access to one of their outdoor pools with views of Dubai Creek. The offer is only applicable from Sunday to Wednesday..
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 11
TACO FESTIVAL AT LA TABLITA: Taco lovers, rejoice! Mexican restaurant La Tablita is launching a brand new Taco Festival from August 15 to 28 2021, available daily from 6pm onwards. La Tablita’s Taco Festival is bringing you the most happening recipes with a visual twist, along with drinks, live music and DJ. The menu features a Taco de Aguacate made with black tortilla, avocado tempura and habanero mayo. Octopus Taco with chicharron de pulpo, fresh salsa. Taco de chile Relleno - blue corn tortilla, chile stuffed with chicken tinga. Duck Chimichanga with duck and passionfruit sauce. Dorado – beef barbacoa, sour cream, green sauce, lettuce. Arabe - Pita bread, arrachera kebab, chorizo, manchego cheese. It is priced at Dh19 per taco.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 11
TORNO SUBITO INTRODUCES AN ALL-NEW LUNCH MENU: Available from August 15 onward, Torno Subito welcomes foodies to an afternoon experience with an authentic Italian menu. Pay either Dh99 for a two-course meal or Dh125 for three courses. Both packages can be complemented with hot beverages, water and soft drinks for an additional Dh35. The new Pausa Pranzo menu features Burrata, Baccala and Modern Salad for starters, followed by pasta, pizza, and other mains to choose from. Indulge in the popular Cacio & Pepe, Spaghetti Pomodoro topped with a selection of fresh, seasonal Italian tomatoes and basil, and Polo Coi Peperoni, a roasted chicken leg stuffed with liver pate, rosemary and a capsicum salad. For something sweet, Crostatina di Frutta, Gelati e Sorbetti, or Baba al Limone will be sure to hit the spot. Torno Subito’s lunch will be available every Sunday to Thursday from 12.30pm to 3pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
9 of 11
DISCOVER KAYTO AFTER DARK: Nestled in the heart of Jumeirah Al Naseem, the effortlessly cool restaurant is extending its hours and inviting guests to discover an after-dark experience. Set against views of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, guests can catch up with friends in the early hours while tucking into Nikkei tapas and beverages. Curated by Chef Christian Goya, highlights from the menu include Hokkaido Scallops served with Shiso Salsa and Fried Leaks, Wagyu Beef Gyoza with a Carrot and Green Apple Sauce, Salmon Tataki in a Miso Karashi sauce and a Veal Bacon and Tiger Shrimp Okonomiyaki. While KAYTO’s expert mixologists serve up signature cocktails including KAYTO’s Inca Pisco Sour, the Harmony Night and Nikkei Sizzle. Open until 1am dishes start from Dh35.
Image Credit: Supplied
10 of 11
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF A GENTS NIGHT DEAL: Gather your lads, dapper up and have a drink with us at Beau Rivage Bistro while enjoying the views of the Dubai Canal. It’s located at Grand Millennium Dubai, men can spend Dh59 and receive two house beverages and one dish from the Bites menu every Wednesday, from 8pm until 11pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
11 of 11
TRY THE MONSTER BURGER CHALLENGE: The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery calls on the city’s foodies and burger enthusiasts to participate in The Monster burger challenge, featuring a whopping 800g burger that will have you stuffed for days. Available from 5pm throughout summer, the mouth-watering, colossal burger will be offered to diners for free if they are able to devour the beast of a burger, and all the fixings, within 15 minutes. If unable to finish in time, challengers will have to accept the full price of Dh199.
Image Credit: Supplied