Dubai: UAE residents can expect warm temperatures, high humidity and dusty conditions on Thursday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny and partly cloudy. Low clouds are expected to appear eastwards, in Fujairah.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times. The winds are expected to blow dust and sand across the UAE.
Humidity is expected to increase by night and Friday morning with a probability of fog and mist formation over some western areas such as parts of Abu Dhabi. Drivers must be careful on the roads during those hours.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 47°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 24°C. Dubai is currently at 29°C with mostly sunny skies.
The conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be moderately calm.