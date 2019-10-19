He wishes everyone good morning on social media and shares image of fog-filled emirate

A bird's-eye view of Dubai Image Credit: Social Media/Twitter

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, shared a photograph and video of a foggy blanket engulfing Dubai, on social media.

In his Instagram post, one sees the tops of sky scrapers rising above dense cloud that shield the rest of the city from sight.

Twitter users naturally are agog at the rare image of the emirate.