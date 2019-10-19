Fog in Dubai this morning Image Credit: Fermel Fuentes/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents beware of fog formation that will affect visibility in the morning on October 19, Saturday.

The National Center of Meteorology issued a yellow warning for residents to be careful as fog formation is expected to settle only after 8am.

Visibility will be low and close to zero over some parts of the UAE.

If you’re heading outside on Saturday morning, we advise you to take precautions especially when driving.

The NCM also issued a red warning for residents in and around Dubai and Umm Al Quwain, to warn of thick blanket of fog.

They advised residents to stop driving until the fog cleared out in these areas.

In general humidity levels will be high and can reach 70 to 85 per cent. Strong winds will also blow over parts of the country.

You can expect overcast skies during the day.