Authorities warn motorists to take extra care

Residents share images of rain

Dubai: Heavy rainfall, thunder and lightning prevailed across Dubai today as unstable weather continued around the UAE.

The rain started in the emirate late afternoon, however residents of other parts of the UAE were already experiencing rain.

The Roads and Transport Authority, @RTA_Dubai, alerted motorists on Twitter to be extra careful when driving in the rain: “Driving in the rain requires you to focus more. Turn on your headlights and keep a safe space between the vehicle ahead of you to avoid a collision.”

Similarly, Dubai Police, @DubaiPoliceHQ, tweeted: “Dear drivers, Reduce speed during heavy rain to avoid any hydroplaning.”

According to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), has raised a flash flood alert until mid-day on Sunday, adding that the weather will stabilise later this week. Temperatures, however, are not expected to drastically change.

Residents across the city shared their images and experience of the rain.

User @jugrajkahlon3 tweeted: “Loaded up and having first time such constant and rapid rain here in Dubai, it’s making natural drains and soaking, stopped and enjoying peaceful sound of drops dripping over my head on truck!”

Tweep @freya_jones wrote: “The rain is intense but oh so satisfying #dubai #weather”

Similarly, Twitter user @SafiyyaLM shared an image of Dubai drenched in rain and posted: “Dubai you are beautiful even in the rain.”

Other residents welcomed the "unexpectedly beautiful" weather on Saturday.