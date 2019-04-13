Surface runoff floods a wadi in the UAE on Saturday. Image Credit: NCMS / Twitter

Also in this package Video: Heavy rain, thunder, lightning lash Dubai

Dubai: Weathermen issued a flash flood alert on Saturday due to heavy rains reported in several parts of the country. Residents in Ras Al Khaimah also reported hail.

Video: Balaram Menon/Gulf News

The 14-hour flash warning alert is up from 9.30am on Satruday till 11.30am on Sunday.

Lightning could be seen flashing against the night sky in Dubai, as residents took to social media to post pictures and video.

Rainfall across the UAE on April 13 Image Credit: Rain

Lightning flashed against the night sky in the UAE as heavy rain was reported in Wadi Shahah in Ral Al Khaimah, Al Adlah in Abu Dhabi, Al Dhaid in Sharjah and Falaj Al Mualla in Umm Al Quwain.

Moderate rain was also reported over Al Wathbah in Abu Dhabi and Hatta in Dubai.

Unstable weather conditions have affected the UAE since April 9, according to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM).

Stable conditions are expected later in the week. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

A spokesperson for the centre told Gulf News: “The conditions have intensified today [April 13], resulting in rainfall in most areas of the country. This would not have any significant effect on the temperature.”

The highest rainfall amount recorded till 4pm on Saturday was 87.1mm. Some residents of Al Digdaga area in Ras Al Khaimah have reported experiencing hail.

According to NCM, cloudy conditions and rainfall are expected to continue until April 14. However, clouds are expected to gradually decrease and fair to partly cloudy conditions are forecast for the rest of the week.