Dubai: Get your umbrellas along if you are heading out on Tuesday as UAE residents experienced heavy rain and hail in some areas of the country.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued alerts due to cloudy conditions, rainfall and hail in parts of Dubai, Sharjah and Al Ain.
Cloud activity increased in the afternoon and heavy showers were reported.
Social media users shared pictures and videos of the showers. The rain and cloudy conditions are expected until 9 pm on Tuesday until skies gradually clearing up.
Cloudy conditions are expected to return in the afternoons throughout the week, especially over eastern and internal areas such as Fujairah and Al Ain.
The weather is going to improve over the weekend as temperatures are expected to gradually decrease on Friday, according to a report by the NCM.
If you usually driver early in the morning, be careful as fog and mist formation is also expected in the early hours, throughout the week.