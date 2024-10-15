Dubai: Stunning fireworks displays, gold prizes and home makeovers are set to light up Dubai’s big Diwali bash this year, it was announced on Tuesday.

Retail promotions, live concerts, cultural performances, must-try Indian delicacies, and lively outdoor markets have also been unveiled as part of the two-week-long celebrations of the Indian festival of lights.

From the heart of the city to its bustling neighbourhoods, the jam-packed calendar of festivities promises to make Dubai the ultimate destination for all Diwali festivities from October 25 to November 7, officials from the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and the Indian Consulate in Dubai said at a press conference.

Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai, said the highlight of the festivities this year, Noor - Festival of Lights, will take place at Al Seef from October 25 to 27.

Image Credit: Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter

Produced by leading Indian Festival curator and production company TeamWork Arts, Noor - Festival of Lights, will host stunning lights, artistic expressions, interactive experiences, and grand performances - all set against the backdrop of mesmerising Diwali décor and captivating fireworks in Al Seef’s vibrant lifestyle destination where Dubai’s past and present merge. There will be puppet processions, theatre shows, poetry recitations, musical performances, stand-up comedy, painting and design workshops, traditional Indian delicacies, and so much more spread across the 1.8-kilometre promenade.

“We warmly invite everyone to join in the celebrations with enthusiasm. We are also pleased to recognise the active participation of various malls, business groups, and cultural organisations in making this event a grand success. We are confident that this year’s celebrations will create an unforgettable Diwali experience for all,” said Sivan.

Mohamed Feras, Associate Vice President at DFRE, said: “The Festival of Lights is a highly anticipated time for celebration, family, and joy in Dubai, attracting everyone from around the world to experience the city’s vibrant diversity, culture, and cuisine. The festival underscores Dubai’s status as a global city that is home to over 200 nationalities and a world-leading retail and entertainment destination where everyone can find specially curated experiences all year round…From exclusive retail promotions and live entertainment to thrilling fireworks displays, Diwali markets, and unforgettable gastronomy experiences, there truly is something for everyone to enjoy.”

Spectacular fireworks

A series of mesmerising fireworks displays will light up the night skies this Diwali, celebrating a spectacular start to the festivities. Families and friends can watch thrilling fireworks at two of the city’s best-loved family destinations: Al Seef at 9pm on October 25, and Global Village on October 25 and 26 and November 1 and 2.

Gold offers

In keeping with the tradition of buying and gifting gold during this auspicious season, leading jewellery stores across Dubai will offer discounts on their latest collections.

Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) Campaign “Shine Bright this Diwali” from October 20 to November 7 will offer discounts up to 50 per cent on diamond and pearl collections, price drops on making charges and exchanges as well as free gifts with every purchase.

Tawfique Abdulla, group chairman of Jawhara Jewellery and founding member and former chairman of DJG, said the campaign will also offer shoppers a chance to win up to Dh150,000 in vouchers for purchases over Dh500 from participating outlets. That will be gold worth Dh5,000 for 30 winners.

Individual jewellery groups have also announced different types of gold prizes for Diwali shoppers.

Additionally, the Dubai Shopping Malls Group is offering an opportunity for shoppers to win Dh100,000 worth of gold. From October 21 to November 7, 20 lucky winners will be able to take home 24 carat gold coins when they shop for just Dh200 at any store in participating malls. Plus, 10 lucky shoppers will stand a chance to win a premium box of chocolates at each participating mall for every spend of Dh400 or more on November 1.

Other prizes

Various malls and outlets have announced prizes ranging from home makeovers worth Dh75,000 to a half kilo gold and flash sale offering five per cent cashback on jewellery purchases. Additional rewards include 10X points on fashion and F&B spends, corporate gift packs, festive décor, and sweets. Major retailers will also offer deals on electronics, home appliances, and gadgets, with discounts up to 50 per cent, free gold coins, and luxurious gifts and TVs.

Malls are also hosting live entertainment, dance performances, theatre shows, and workshops. The popular “Diwali on Wheels” campaign by Burjuman returns, featuring two decorated trucks touring Bur Dubai, Deira, Karama, and Oud Mehta, offering free giveaways.

Diwali markets

Whether shopping for stunning home décor or picking out exquisite jewellery to gift loved ones, shoppers can take advantage of incredible deals at citywide pop-up Diwali markets.

Meanwhile, Global Village’s Diwali celebration from October 28 to November 3 will include vibrant Rangoli art painting, lively performances on the Main Stage, and spectacular fireworks. The Festival of Lights Market, presented by India Pavilion, promises an unforgettable Diwali shopping experience for everyone. At the same time, extensive dining options will spotlight India’s finest culinary delights, from traditional street food at the Indian Chaat Bazaar to fine dining at several restaurants.

Fantastic Indian feasts

Foodies are in for a treat this Diwali, as Dubai’s leading restaurants will pull out all the stops for a feast of flavours with authentic dishes, traditional recipes, must-try delicacies, and exclusive Diwali menus that capture the flavours of the season.

Those interested can visit the Festival of Lights website and social media channels of Dubai Festivals for specific information on offers and prizes announced by individual outlets.

Live entertainment

A series of live entertainment shows will also be held across the city as part of the Diwali celebrations, including the following.

Romesh Ranganathan Show: Stand-up comedy performance at Coca-Cola Arena on October 25.

The Unforgettables - Tribute to Jagjit Singh: Musical concert at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Indian High School until October 26.

Meera: Echoes of Love: Dance, theatre, and music performance with 70 artists at Dubai British School, Jumeirah Park on October 26.

Deepavali Utsav 2024: Celebration with traditional games, folk dances, funfair, and food stalls at Etisalat Academy, Dubai on October 26.