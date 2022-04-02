Dubai: UAE residents can expect clear skies during the day and an increase in humidity at night on the first day of Ramadan.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy at times, especially during daytime.
The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and on Sunday morning with mist formation over some coastal and internal areas such as parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
On average temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 14°C and maximum hitting 38°C.
Dubai is currently at 23°C with sunny skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The sea is expected to be moderately calm in the Arabian Gulf and slightly rough in the Oman Sea.