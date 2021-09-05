UAE residents can expect sunny and partly cloudy weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be sunny to partly cloudy during daytime.
We can expect low clouds to appear over the East coast by morning. There is a chance of convective clouds formation over the mountains by afternoon.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 41 and 45 °C. And, the lowest will be between 24 and 29 °C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 46.1 °C in Al Jazeera B.G. (Al Dhafrah area) at 15.00 UAE local time.
Humidity will increase by tonight and early Monday morning over some coastal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 40 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.