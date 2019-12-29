An increase in humidity is expected at night

Fog in Dubai. Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Fermel Fuentes/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE drivers need to be extra careful as fog has blanketed parts of the country, especially Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, early morning on Sunday.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued yellow and red alerts in the early hours of the day for drivers, due to mist and fog formation, particularly in Abu Dhabi.

The weather bureau has issued the alerts until 9am today.

It is best to be extremely careful while driving in such conditions or avoid getting on the road until the fog clears up.

Today, the relative humidity is expected to increase as night approaches and early morning tomorrow, Monday, over some internal areas with the probability of fog or mist formation again.

As for the rest of the day today, the skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 36 km/h at times.