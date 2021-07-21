Dubai: Abu Dhabi residents are experiencing rainy conditions while those in Dubai are facing dusty skies and strong winds.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy to cloudy with some rainy convective clouds, especially eastwards and southwards – in Fujairah and Abu Dhabi.
It is currently raining in Abu Dhabi’s Al Shawamekh area and earlier it rained in Al Ain, Yas Island and near the airport, in Abu Dhabi.
The NCM has issued yellow weather alert in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman due to dusty conditions.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air during the day, till late afternoon. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot, with maximum temperatures hitting low to mid 40s. Dubai is currently at 39 °C with hazy conditions.
Conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be slightly rough at times, so be careful if you are planning a trip to the beach.